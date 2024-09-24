Spectacular International-Themed BBQ Buffet at Thai Garden Resort

PATTAYA. Thailand – Get ready for a culinary adventure this Saturday at the Thai Garden Resort Hotel! Our famous BBQ Buffet is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever. This time, we’re bringing an international flair to the table, with a mouth-watering selection of dishes that will take your taste buds on a global tour.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It: Delectable BBQ Buffet: From juicy grilled meats to fresh seafood, vibrant salads, and an array of international specialties, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Our talented chefs at the Oasis Restaurant have curated a menu that blends the best of world flavors with local favorites.

Beautiful Tropical Gardens: Enjoy your meal amidst the serene and lush surroundings of our tropical gardens. It’s the perfect setting for a relaxed evening with friends and family.

Live Music by Dudz and Maricel: Adding to the enchanting ambiance, we’re thrilled to have the dynamic duo Dudz and Maricel back by popular demand. Their captivating performance will set the perfect mood for an unforgettable night.

Spaces are limited, and this event is sure to be a hit, so make sure to reserve your spot in advance. Gather your friends and family, and come experience a night of delicious food, great music, and beautiful scenery. We can’t wait to see you there! Make Your Reservations Now! Call us at 038 370614 8 Or: WhatsApp us +66 84 324 1098 to book your spot! https://www.facebook.com/thaigardenresort

