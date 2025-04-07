Pattaya shines amid Songkran slump – Hotel bookings dip sharply elsewhere, but air travel rebounds and southern destinations surge

PATTAYA, Thailand – Massive Promotion of Songkran Nationwide, But Hotel Bookings Plunge

Tourism authorities are aggressively promoting the Songkran Festival as a major national event, expecting over 26.5 billion baht to circulate in just five days. An estimated 470,000 foreign tourists are expected, with flights at six major airports seeing a 20% increase. However, the Thai Hotels Association reveals that advance hotel bookings in key areas like Chonburi and Bangkok remain deeply negative. TTB Bank predicts overall spending during Songkran will shrink by 13.5%. Meanwhile, Hat Yai shows promising numbers with over 1 billion baht expected, driven by a strong influx of Malaysian tourists.







Tourism Ministry: Songkran to be a Big National Event

Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, stated that the ministry is adjusting Thailand’s tourism strategy for the second half of fiscal year 2025, with Songkran being a key “Big Event” that attracts large numbers of both domestic and international tourists.

This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has invested heavily in organizing large-scale Songkran events in Bangkok and other major tourist provinces like Chiang Mai, Phuket, Khon Kaen, and Songkhla under the theme “Refreshing Across the Land – Songkran 2025.” In Bangkok, the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025” will be held at Sanam Luang from April 11–15, with comprehensive marketing campaigns launched both domestically and internationally.

Global Promotions Underway

These efforts are coordinated with several government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Public Health, and the Royal Thai Police, as well as local organizations. The aim is to ensure safety, convenience, and high-quality service for tourists, reinforcing confidence in Thailand as a safe and welcoming destination.

Songkran to Generate Over 26 Billion Baht in 5 Days

It is estimated that from April 12–16, 2025, Songkran tourism will generate over 26.5 billion baht, an 8% increase compared to last year. Total tourist volume is expected to reach 4.9 million visits, with 476,000 foreign tourists (+3%) generating 7.32 billion baht, and 4.42 million domestic tourist visits (+6%) generating 19.24 billion baht.

Air Travel Jumps 20% Across Six Airports

Dr. Keerati Kitmanawat, CEO of Airports of Thailand (AOT), said preparations are in place at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports. Staff have been increased and airlines coordinated with to open more check-in counters early to ease congestion.

From April 11–17, over 3 million passengers are expected, a 20.5% increase from last year. Of these, 1.86 million will be international passengers (+20.9%) and 1.14 million domestic (+19.9%). The total number of flights is projected at 18,030 (+20.7%), with 10,442 international flights (+25.8%) and 7,588 domestic flights (+14.4%).





Hotel Bookings in Chonburi and Bangkok Still Deeply Negative

Tienprasith Chaipattranan, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), told Prachachat Business that advance hotel bookings from April 11–17 are still significantly down compared to the same period in 2024. As of April 3, bookings in Chonburi were down by -67.14%, followed by Bangkok (-31.57%), Surat Thani (-18.58%), and Chiang Mai (-10.92%).

“The hotel booking atmosphere this Songkran is quiet nationwide, even before the earthquake incident. Part of the reason is the slow return of the Chinese market. If this year’s bookings can match last year’s levels, that would already be a decent outcome,” Tienprasith commented.







TTB Analytics Predicts 13.5% Decline in Spending

According to ttb analytics, Thai domestic tourism spending during Songkran is expected to fall to 16.3 billion baht from 17.2 billion last year, a 5.2% drop. Foreign arrivals in April are expected to be around 2.24 million, down 18.9% year-over-year, due in part to the recent earthquake.

Chinese tourists, who usually spend more, now account for only 11% of total arrivals compared to 22% during Songkran 2024. Consequently, foreign tourist spending is expected to be 19.6 billion baht, a 24% drop from last year. Combining both Thai and foreign tourist spending, the total amount circulating during Songkran 2025 is projected to be 35.9 billion baht, down 13.5%.







Phuket Set to Generate 8 Billion Baht

Sirivan Sihanat, Director of TAT Phuket Office, stated that Phuket will be a national highlight during Songkran. The “Songkran No Alcohol Phuket 2025” event (April 12–16) has already reached an 80.9% hotel booking rate. The province expects 289,609 tourist visits, generating over 8.29 billion baht—790 million from Thai tourists and 7.5 billion from international ones, with an average daily spend per person of 7,032 baht.

Additional events such as the Kabaya Sarong Festival, Water Festival 2025 in the Old Town, Songkran at Patong Beach’s Bangla area, and the Songkran Carnival at Central Floresta are also boosting Phuket’s tourism numbers.

Hat Yai Expects Surge in Malaysian Visitors

Dr. Sitthipong Sithiphatprapha, President of the Hat Yai-Songkhla Hotels Association, told Prachachat Business that this year’s Songkran is expected to bring in around 100,000 tourists, including at least 60,000 Malaysians. With average spending at 10,000 baht per person, the economic impact is expected to exceed 1 billion baht.







Pattaya Braces for 500,000 Tourists a Day Despite Earthquake Fears

Thanet Supornsahasrangsi, President of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation, reported that hotel bookings near Pattaya Beach, especially 4-star and above, are nearing full occupancy. He expects 400,000–500,000 tourists per day during Songkran, generating billions of baht in economic activity.

Key events include Wan Lai Naklua on April 18 at Lan Pho Park and Wan Lai Pattaya on April 19 at Wat Chai Mongkol. Daily tourist spending is expected to contribute several billion baht to the local economy.







Chiang Mai’s Quiet Songkran Dampened by PM2.5 and Earthquake

Laiad Boongsrithong, GM of Ratilanna Riverside Spa Resort, said the hotel’s occupancy rate for April is just 45–50%, mostly international guests (95%), primarily from the U.S. and Europe. Thai tourists make up only 5%.

“Songkran this year is very quiet. We’ve booked only about 50 rooms, with fewer than 10 Thai guests. Many hotels in areas like Nimmanhaemin, the Old Town, Night Bazaar, Chang Klan, and riverside zones are also experiencing low occupancy of around 40–50%. The Chinese market has nearly vanished, and the Thai market is also significantly down,” she said. “This is a very tough Songkran for the hotel industry.”



























