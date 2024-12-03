Thailand’s First International Walking Football competition kicks off in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – The excitement is building as Thailand gears up to host its first International Walking Football Competition at the Premier Football Arena in Jomtien! Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 7 at 3 p.m. for the official kick-off, with matches continuing through December 8.

This unique event brings together local and international players, celebrating the growing global appeal of walking football – a slower-paced, inclusive version of the beautiful game that encourages teamwork, strategy, and sportsmanship.







Competing Teams: Richmond Soi Welcome, Sevens Soi Jomtien, Witherspoons, Sports Hub Soi Buakhao, Australian Team.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, all teams are welcome to join this ground-breaking event.

How to Register: Contact: +66 615600949 Email: [email protected]

Organized by the Walking Football Association and proudly supported by Richmond Soi Welcome (Est. 23/11/2023), this competition promises to be a fantastic weekend of friendly competition and community spirit.

Don’t miss out—get your team together and be part of history in the making!







































