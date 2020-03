Amari Pattaya has become a Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) certified hotel as decreed by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). At an event held at the Swissotel Ratchada Bangkok recently, Deputy Minister of Tourism & Sports H.E. Naphinthorn Srisanphang presented the certificate to Voraruetai Pongisarawanich, Event Director of Amari Pattaya.