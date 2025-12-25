(House for Rent) The Vineyard Phase 2 – 4 bed 5 bath in East Pattaya

The Vineyard Phase 2 is located in East Pattaya, close to Mabprachan Lake, and is within a 10-minute drive of Regent’s, Rugby, or Mooltripakdee International School. It offers easy access to Highway 36 or Highway 7 and is surrounded by convenience stores and restaurants. It is also only an 8-minute drive to Siam Country Club Golf Course. This is a well maintained development with 24 hours security. This stunning pool villa features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, sits on a spacious 872 sqm plot of land, and offers 280 sqm of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European kitchen and a Thai kitchen, an enlarged dining area, and a spacious living area with beautiful natural light from large windows overlooking the private swimming pool and lush garden. The main house boasts 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms and a separate guest house a fourth en-suite bathroom with walking closet. This house has been fully renovated in the second semester of 2024. You will enjoy the relaxing patio, the green outdoor area with sunbathing area, a large swimmming pool with jacuzzi, a BBQ area, covered parking with an EV charger and CCTV. This house is available for rent and is ready to move in!







The Vineyard Phase 2 – 4 bed 5 bath in East Pattaya PP10923 – (21/11/2025)

4 Bedroom Villa for Rent in The Vineyard 2 near Mabprachan Lake

Close to Highway & International Schools

872 sqm Land, 280 sqm Living Area

Renovated with Private Pool

Fully Furnished, Move-In Ready

Long-Term Rental Only

Monthly Rental Price

฿ 130k / $ 4005 / € 3461

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































