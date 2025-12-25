(Condo for Sale) Executive Residence 1 – 4 bed 3 bath in Pratamnak

Executive Residence 1 is a peaceful condominium complex comprising only 31 units, located in Soi Kasetsin 4, near Cozy Beach, at the foot of Pratamnak. Close to restaurants and local shops, 2 mins drive to trendy cafes such as The Sky Gallery, Three Mermaids, and more, just 10 mins walk to the beach, a short drive to the viewpoint Pratamnak, and only 15 minutes drive from Pattaya City. The project offers facilities, including two swimming pools, one on the rooftop and another near the entrance. There’s also a communal garden with a shaded gazebo for outdoor relaxation, a fully equipped fitness center, covered parking, and CCTV for added security. This impressive corner unit features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, offering an expansive living space of 395.46 square meters. It boasts a spacious open-plan layout with a large living room, dedicated dining area, and a modern European kitchen. Additional highlights include a Jacuzzi bathtub, a private storage room with a washing machine, and a generous balcony with partial sea views ideal for relaxing or entertaining. This unit is available for sale in Thai name.







Executive Residence 1 – 4 bed 3 bath in Pratamnak PP11596 – (21/11/2025)

4 Bedroom Condo for Sale in Pratamnak

Minutes from Cozy Beach

395 sqm to Renovate

Value Opportunity

Private Balcony with Sea View

Thai Ownership

Sale Price

฿ 9.9 m / $ 305k / € 264k

