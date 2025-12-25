(Condo for Sale) View Talay 7 – 1 bed 1 bath in Jomtien

View Talay 7 is a beachfront condominium project located in a prime spot on Thappraya Road, adjacent to Dongtan Beach and surrounded by amenities like restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. It is only minutes away from Jomtien Beach, a 5-minute drive from Pattaya Immigration, and less than a 15-minute drive to Pattaya City. Facilities include a large swimming pool with direct beach access, landscaped gardens, a fitness center, parking, CCTV, and 24-hour security. This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit offers 86 square meters of living space. It is fully furnished and decorated in a modern style, featuring a European-style kitchen, living area, dining area, washing machine for your convenience, and a private balcony to relax and enjoy the beautiful pool and sea views. This unit is available for sale in foreign name and is ready to move in!







View Talay 7 – 1 bed 1 bath in Jomtien PP11766 – (21/11/2025)

One Bedroom Condo for Sale in View Talay 7

Direct Beach Access

86 sqm Stylish Interiors

Fully Furnished, Move-In Ready

Large Balcony with Sea View

Foreign Ownership

Sale Price

฿ 6.5 m / $ 200k / € 173k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































