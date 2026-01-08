(House for Sale) : Private House – 3 bed 2 bath in Naklua

This impressive private pool villa in Na Kluea offers both privacy and tranquility, creating a serene and relaxing atmosphere. Ideally located just minutes from the beach and the Sanctuary of Truth, it provides excellent connectivity: only a 10-minute drive to Beach Road and Terminal 21, 15 minutes to Highway 7, and within 20 minutes to Central Pattaya. Set on a 296 sq.m. land plot, this modern villa features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a well-designed 196 sq.m. living area. Fully furnished, the home welcomes you with a double-height ceiling that enhances brightness and creates a spacious, airy ambiance. The dining area is filled with natural light, while the modern European kitchen—with its sleek island and bar seating—is perfect for casual meals or morning coffee. The outdoor space offers a private swimming pool and the flexibility to add a Thai kitchen if desired. Covered parking further adds to everyday convenience. This property is available for sale under company ownership and is ready for immediate occupancy.







Sale Price

฿ 12.9 m / $ 394k / € 341k

