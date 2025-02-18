(House For Sale) The IMAGE Villa Pattaya – 3 bed 3 bath in East Pattaya PP11036

Welcome to The IMAGE Pool Villa, a newly modern project located in the heart of East Pattaya. This development blends style, comfort, and convenience, situated close to Tara Pattana International School and Maprachan Lake. With just a 10-minute drive to the golf course, it’s an excellent choice for both investment and living. This 2-storey pool villa features 3 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, set on a 200 sqm plot of land with 194 sqm of usable space. It comes fully fitted with modern features and high-quality finishes. Step into a spacious living area with a stunning double-volume, 6-meter-high ceiling, complemented by built-in furniture and a fully equipped kitchen. Outside, the private swimming pool, saltwater, and landscaped garden provide the perfect setting for relaxation or entertaining. Whether you’re looking for a family home or an investment, this villa offers a ready to enjoy opportunity. This house is available for sale in Thai name and is ready to move in!







Bedroom House For Sale in East Pattaya

Well-located on Soi Noen Plawan

Brand-new development

6-metre high double-volume ceiling in the living area

Fully equipped kitchen & built-in furniture

In Thai Name

Sale Price: ฿ 5.99m / $176k / €170k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]































