(HOUSE FOR SALE) Chokchai Village 10 – in East Pattaya

This house is located in Chokchai Village 10 in East Pattaya, in a quiet residential area that takes a 5-minute drive to Sukhumvit Road, a convenient area to reach a lot of family attractions, supermarkets, schools, restaurants, and a driving range nearby, and very easy to access the city center or the North Pattaya area. This village offers great communal facilities, such as a communal garden, a kids’ playground, a large swimming pool, and 24-hour security. This house features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is situated on a 160 sq. m. plot of land and offers 110 sq. m. of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European kitchen, dining area, and comfortable living area. There’s also a washing machine included and a covered parking area for added convenience. This house is available for sale in Thai name and is ready to move in!







Chokchai Village 10 – 2 bed 2 bath in East Pattaya (PP11476) (14-06-2025)

2 Bedroom House for Sale in East Pattaya

Located on Soi Siam Country Club

Near Mabprachan & International Schools

Fully Furnished Home

Comfortable Layout with Outdoor Space

Thai Ownership

Sale Price: ฿2.8m / $86k / €75k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































