(HOUSE FOR SALE) Pattaya Green Ville – in East Pattaya

Pattaya Green Ville is a residential housing project in East Pattaya, ideally situated in a vibrant neighborhood with easy access to both Highway 7 and Sukhumvit Road. Its prime location places you just 10 minutes from a golf driving range and several international schools, making it an excellent choice for both comfortable living and smart investment. This private pool villa features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, set on a 304 sq.m land plot with 180 sq.m of usable living space. Designed to offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere, the villa comes fully furnished and includes built-in wardrobes, a modern European kitchen, a dining area, and a spacious living room—perfect for everyday living and entertaining guests. The outdoor area boasts a 4×7 meter saltwater swimming pool with a jacuzzi and sundeck, seamlessly combining modern style with cozy comfort. Additional highlights include a water storage tank, covered parking, and an automatic gate to enhance convenience and security. This pool villa is available for sale under a company name and is ready to move in!

Pattaya Green Ville – 3 bed 4 bath in East Pattaya (PP11460) (14-06-2025)







3 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya

Start of Phrapraphanimit Road

Walk to Tops Supermarket & Shops

High Ceilings & Open-Plan Living

Stylish Finishes Throughout

Company Ownership

Sale Price: ฿9.85m / $302k / €264k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]




































