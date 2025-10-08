(CONDO FOR RENT) Reflection Jomtien Beach Pattaya – in Jomtien

Reflections is a beachfront condominium project with two high-rise buildings featuring unique and distinctive architectural designs to provide the ultimate beachfront living experience. The project is conveniently located on Jomtien Beach Road, close to many good restaurants, pharmacies, public transportation, and shops. Sukhumvit Road is easily accessible, and Pattaya is just a 15-minute drive away. Both buildings feature private swimming pools and sky gardens, Jacuzzis, floating cigar lounges, and hydro spa pavilions. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy tennis courts, a fully equipped gym, parking, and 24-hour security. This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located on a high floor and offers 60 square meters of living space. It comes fully furnished with a modern European kitchen with a perfect blend of style, dining area, living area, washing machine, and a spacious balcony with stunning sea views. It is also pet-friendly. This unit is available for rent and ready to move in!







Reflection Jomtien Beach Pattaya – 1 bed 1 bath in Jomtien (PP11433) (14-06-2025)

1 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Jomtien

Beachfront Location in Jomtien

60 sqm Living Space

Large Balcony with Sea Views

Ideal for Long-Term Stay

Fully Furnished & Equipped

Monthly Rental: ฿30k / $919 / €803

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































