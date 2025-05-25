(Condo for Sale) Pattaya Condotel Chain in Jomtien

Pattaya Condotel Chain – 58 sq.m. – 1 bed – 1 bath in Jomtien (PP11301) (06/04/25)

Pattaya Condotel Chain is a high-rise condominium located on Jomtien 2nd Road, only 400 meters from Jomtien Beach, making it convenient to travel with transportation. It is close to local markets and many famous seafood restaurants and a few minutes from Sukhumvit Road. The project offers communal gardens, a fitness center, a spacious swimming pool, covered parking, CCTV, and 24-hour security. This newly renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit offers 58 sq. m. of comfortable living space. It comes fully furnished, including a well-equipped European kitchen, dining area, and relaxing living space. Step onto the spacious balcony and enjoy the beautiful sea view. This unit is available for sale in a foreign name and is ready to move in!

Sale Price: ฿2,699,999

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































