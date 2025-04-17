(House For Sale) Private House in Huay Yai

Private House – 4 bed 4 bath in Huay Yai / Phoenix PP11268

In a small village with a peaceful atmosphere ensuring convenience with its prime location, residents enjoy easy access to key destinations, including Bang Saray Beach, Jomtien Beach, and downtown Pattaya, all just a short drive away. For those who love the seaside, Na Jomtien Beach South is only 3 km from the project. This newly renovated pool villa features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, situated on 340 sq. m of land with 287 sq. m of living space. It comes fully furnished with a modern European kitchen, a spacious dining area, and an open-plan living room with a 4-meter floor-to-ceiling design, allowing for ample natural light and a relaxing atmosphere. Additionally, the villa boasts a private 4×11-meter swimming pool, including a 3×7 meter dedicated kids’ pool and parking space for 4-5 cars. With its prime location, high-quality renovations, and resort-style amenities, this property is an excellent choice for both personal living and rental investment. It offers great potential for long-term returns. This pool villa is available for sale in Thai name and ready to move in!







4 Bedroom House For Sale in Huay Yai

– Ideally situated near the beginning of Huay Yai Road

– Fully renovated with high-quality furnishings

– Expansive outdoor space with a large pool

– Perfect for short-term rental opportunities

– In Thai ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 10.5 m / $ 303k / € 275k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



























