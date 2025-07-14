(Condo for Sale) Chateau Dale – in Jomtien

Chateau Dale Tower condominium is centrally located on Thappraya Road in the heart of Jomtien. This prime spot puts you close to supermarkets, restaurants, banks, public transportation, and the Thepprasit bus terminal. Jomtien Beach is a mere 5 minutes away, while the vibrant Pattaya City center is just a 10-minute drive. The facilities of this condo offer a swimming pool, garden, covered parking, and 24-hour security. This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit offers 64.5 sqm. of comfortable living space. It comes fully furnished, featuring a European kitchen, dining area, living area, added washing machine for your convenience, and a large balcony overlooking the pool. This unit is available for sale in a foreign name and is ready to move in!







Chateau Dale – 1 bed 1 bath in Jomtien (PP11356) (20-05-2025)

Spacious 1-Bedroom in Chateau Dale

Prime Jomtien location near transport and amenities

Adjacent to bus station and supermarket

Balcony overlooking the swimming pool

Generous 64.5 sqm of living space

Available under foreign ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 3.85 m / $ 115k / € 103k

