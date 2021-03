Seventy watersports athletes from across the country sailed into Pattaya for the Windsurf and Stand-Up Paddleboard competition.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the Jomtien Beach event March 27.

The windsurfing competition was broken into six categories for male and female youths and adults, Techno 293 and IQ Foil.







The SUP competition featured races of two, four and eight kilometers and a marathon. Contests were open to both men and women, with the eight-kilometer race limited to those over 40.