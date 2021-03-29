Richmond marks first anniversary of Pattaya Free Food Fridays for the needy

Friday March 26 we marked the 1st anniversary of the Richmond Free Food Fridays. A record 28,000 bags of food were donated to the hungry and needy people of Pattaya and its surroundings.



What an incredible achievement by everybody. What started off as an idea by Russell East as a one-off event has turned into an incredible journey and is still going strong, thanks to generosity of people around the world.







When positive energy comes together it’s incredible what can be accomplished. Thanks for all the support and donations. Yes we have made a difference together.















