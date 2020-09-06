Tony Robbins wins back-to-back monthly Bunker Boys titles in Pattaya

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, August 31st

King Naga

1st Michael Brett (16) 36 points

2nd Les Cobban (8) 34 points

3rd Dave Ashman (21) 32 points

Near pins Les Cobban, Michael Brett, & Jimmy Carr X 2.

We heard good reports about the King Naga Course since we have had a lot of rain recently, so we decided to give it a try. As it turned out it was not a bad decision, so we will roster it again soon. The course was greener than it had been for a long time, well grassed and overall not too bad. The greens were a bit bumpy in places but quite satisfactory. Not many other groups to be seen and we had the course virtually to ourselves.







After a couple of holes, the rain came; not too heavy but enough to make it uncomfortable and requiring a few breaks in play. By the end of the front nine it had cleared up and the day became hot, humid, and sunny.

In a round of two halves, Michael Brett took first place with thirty-six points, twenty on the front but only sixteen on the back, a familiar theme. Second place went to Les Cobban with thirty-four and Dave Ashman rounded out the scoring with thirty-two. Near pins went to Les Cobban, Michael Brett, and two to Jimmy Carr.

As it was the last day of the month it was time once again to find the golfer of the month. Early in the rounds, Tony Robbins set a cracking pace with an outstanding game at Crystal Bay of forty-four points and played consistently all the way to the end to take back to back trophies. Michael Brett had chances on the last day but folded under the pressure, his third runner up position, in fact, it was a very competitive month with at least four golfers ending with final scores that any other month would be good enough to win.

Wednesday, September 2nd Pattaya Country Club

1st Tony Robbins (19) 33 points

2nd Dave Ashman (21) 31 points

3rd Alan Sullivan (8) 31 points

Near pins Geoff Atwell & Michael Brett X 2.

A dull dreary day for our mid-week game at Pattaya Country Club where we found quite a busy course under current circumstances. A couple of five-balls were out ahead of us. Luckily, they were on the pace with no holdups.

Intermittent rain fell, never enough to stop play but just enough to get everybody wet and uncomfortable. An all-in fee of one thousand & fifty baht proved irresistible so everyone took a cart, most unusual for our group. This fee was only fifty baht more than the PSC voucher price walking. Go figure that one out. As an added bonus, we also got a “privilege card” which gave us green fees at three hundred baht on Wednesdays valid till the end of November.

The course was in excellent condition, green and well grassed. The greens were particularly good, the rest of the course was also good, it seems a big effort is being made to weed out the coarse buffalo grass.







Following some excellent scoring lately, a more modest return was seen Wednesday. Tony Robbins continues to play solidly and topped the list with thirty-three points. Surely, he is not going for a three-peat in golfer of the month, somebody stop him. Three were tied on thirty-one points with Dave Ashman edging out Alan Sullivan on countback. Geoff Atwell took a near pin with two going to Michael Brett.

Friday, September 4th Mountain Shadow

1st Michael Brett (16) 32 points

2nd Les Cobban (8) 31 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr X 1.

Having been out of action on two separate occasions over the past nine months, Mountain Shadow had not been on our roster. However, with the greens returfed and various other improvements carried out, we thought it was time for a return visit. As it turned out the course was in fine condition although the greens have a way to go to reach pristine condition once they settle. The course still had a sting in the tail and remains one of the more difficult courses on which to score with some difficult water carries.

A modest score of thirty-two was enough to take top spot going to Michael Brett. Les Cobban blew his chances with a missed put from eighteen inches on the last. The rest of the field were all in the mid to high twenties.











