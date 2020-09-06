Exciting game at Pattaya Country Club

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Unfortunately, we had to cancel our Tuesday competition at Greenwood, because it was raining too much. So, we were looking forward to our Thursday game on Pattaya Country Club.







Thursday 3rd September was a nice day. The course was in very good condition and there was a very good green fee deal. The weather was good, cloudy and not too hot, but very soggy.



Loading…

With these nearly ideal conditions, we had a challenging and exciting game. Dave Smith played a strong front nine and was already thinking he had the victory in his pocket. However, Willem Lasonder stayed close hole for hole and the result wasn’t decided until the last hole when Willem made his par putt to draw even. Both finished with 38 stableford points, and Willem won on count back.

Near pins: Jonathan Pratt.











