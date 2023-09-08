Thai Oil pipeline rupture sparks coral health concerns in Chonburi

The ruptured offshore pipeline of Thai Oil in Chonburi province has raised concerns among marine experts at the Aquatic Resources Research Institute (ARRI) of Chulalongkorn University. They fear that the oil spill could have severe consequences on coral and result in long-term effects.

Research conducted by ARRI indicates that oil pollution can hinder the coral’s ability to generate new reproductive cells, leading to what is termed the “abortion effect.” Even though marine environments can eventually recover from such incidents, the affected coral may not fully regain its health. The agency recommends close monitoring and the use of advanced scanning technology to assess the long-term impact on marine life.







Researchers from Chulalongkorn University have already begun collecting samples from the oil-polluted area, and a metagenomic study will be conducted to assess the effects on marine animals.

The recent oil spill in Chon Buri follows similar incidents in January and July in Rayong. The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported finding a thin layer of oil near the pipeline, but there is currently no evidence of oil pollution on the coral.







Inspections using underwater drones were carried out by various authorities, including the Marine and Coastal Resources Administration Office 2 in Chon Buri, the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center in the Eastern Upper Gulf of Thailand, and the Pollution Control Department. The survey results have so far revealed a thin layer of oil near Khang Khao Island. (NNT)













