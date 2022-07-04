Thai Women’s volleyball team enters quarter-final of Nations League for the first time

The women’s volleyball team of Thailand made history as it reached the quarter-final of the FIVB Women’s Nations League 2022.

It ranked eighth among teams in the quarter-final after the United States defeated Germany 3-1.







Although Thailand was defeated by Italy 0-3 on Sunday, it moved on to the quarter-final thanks to the US’s victory over Germany (25-17, 25-13, 13-25, 25-22). It is the first time for Thailand to reach the quarter-final of the Volleyball Nations League 2022.

The eight teams that qualified for the quarter-final are the US, Brazil, Japan, Italy, China, Turkey (the host), Serbia and Thailand.





From the quarter-final on, competitions will be knockout. They were scheduled from July 13-17 in Ankara. Thailand will compete with Turkey on July 13. (TNA)



































