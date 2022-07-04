Travel + Leisure ranks Bangkok number one among the Best Cities in Southeast Asia

The Travel + Leisure website ranked Bangkok number one among the Best Cities in Southeast Asia in 2022, while Phuket and Koh Samui were voted by tourists around the world first and second among the Best Islands in Southeast Asia in 2022.







Bangkok came in at number one in the poll for the Best Cities in Southeast Asia 2022, ahead of Singapore, Danang, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, Phnom Penh, and Jakarta. The friendly grins of the locals, the delectable street food, and the positive energy of a tuk-tuk or motorcycle trip throughout Bangkok are the reasons why Bangkok continues to be a favorite. It is a diverse city at the same time. There are also luxurious travel options available. More importantly, Bangkok serves as an accessible hub for travel to other Southeast Asian countries.





For the Best Islands in Southeast Asia 2022 category, Phuket came in first place, followed by Koh Samui, and Indonesia’s Bali. Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, Malaysia’s Langkawi Island, Indonesia’s Lombok Island, the Philippines’ Palawan Island, Malaysia’s Penang Island, Phi Phi Island, and Vietnam’s Con Dao Island. The Travel + Leisure website noted that while other tourist destinations across the world are still closed to visitors, Thailand’s sandbox policy makes travel easier for visitors. Moreover, Phuket Island has so many stunning beaches that can offer a range of experiences to tourists from different demographics. (NNT)

































