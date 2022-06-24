Team George TG win the 2022 Singha All Thailand Premier Golf Championship

Nakhon Pathom – Pro golfer Nirun Sae-Ueng spearheaded the George TG Team to win the 2022 Singha All Thailand Premier Championship Pro-Am event with a 20 under-par on June 22, 2022 at Suwan Golf & Country Club in Nakhon Pathom. The Singha Laguna Phuket Open is held to support professional golf in the province.







Prior to the event, The Tourism Authority of Thailand, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and alliances announced a sponsorship agreement with All Thailand Golf Tour that will run the entire 2022 season. The agreement will stimulate travel from the fast-growing regional golf tourism sector. This will help generate local and regional tourist revenue while at the same time promoting a positive image of Thailand on the global stage. An increase in professional golfers journeying to compete in the Kingdom will boost the confidence of the golfing tourist in Thailand as a medically safe and secure destination.



The 2022 Singha All Thailand Premier Championship, an All Thailand Golf Tour event, will be staged from June 23-26 at Suwan Golf & Country Club in Nakhon Pathom under the strict protocols of public health department and Phuket authority.

































