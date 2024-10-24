‘Thailand Goosebumps Festival 2024 – Goosebump Market’ at Makkasan Factory until 31 October

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to announce the spine-chilling event, “Thailand Goosebumps Festival 2024: Goosebump Market,” taking place at the Makkasan Factory of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) from today until 31 October.

Mr. Surawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said “The Royal Thai Government has launched a quick-win policy to invigorate tourism during the low season, transforming every period into a peak time for tourism in Thailand. This aligns with the IGNITE THAILAND’S TOURISM vision, aimed at revitalising the tourism sector, boosting the economy, and enhancing the quality of life for local communities. To this extent, the Goosebumps Festival plays a crucial role in this vision, focusing on cultural heritage and belief-based tourism to enrich the economy while delivering thrilling experiences.”



This exciting pop-up event follows the success of previous festivals, including the Wiang Ping Goosebumps Festival in Chiang Mai and the Ancient Capital Goosebumps Festival in Ayutthaya. Each attracted nearly 200,000 visitors and generated over 500 million Baht in combined revenue.

In Bangkok, the festival will showcase more than 80 local vendors across a historic area spanning 20,000 square metres, creating an eerie atmosphere that embodies Thailand’s rich cultural beliefs.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “The Goosebumps Festival aims to captivate thrill-seekers and promote local tourism while providing an entertaining and culturally enriching experience. This event will significantly help boost local economies, generating substantial revenue and encouraging travel during the low season.”

TAT expects the Goosebumps Festival to set a new trend for tourism in the country, drawing in faith-based tourists, stimulating spending, and generating over 300 million Baht in income for local businesses, shops, and communities within the event area and nearby.

Mr. Weerasak Amrapala, SRT Governor, said “Hosting the Goosebump Market offers SRT an excellent opportunity to promote and raise awareness of our historic Makkasan Factory. It also serves as a pilot initiative to utilise the space for tourism-related activities. We believe this event will create an unforgettable experience for attendees, attracting tourists interested in faith-based travel to explore primary and hidden-gem destinations.”

Makkasan Factory holds significance for the SRT. Once the largest factory in ASEAN, construction began in 1907 and officially opened in June 1910. The factory covers an area of 435 rai, surrounded by red brick walls on all four sides, featuring repair shops and production facilities for various railway components.

The six-day Thailand Goosebumps Festival 2024: Goosebump Market will be open daily from 16:00 to 23:00 Hrs., featuring eight themed zones, including shopping, dining, entertainment, and cultural activities. There will be a variety of attractions, such as a shopping zone for amulets and accessories, a dining area with spooky-themed food, and entertainment options like traditional fairs and fortune-telling.









Admission to the market is free, with special activities planned for Halloween, including a costume contest on 31 October.

For transportation, visitors can access the venue via the MRT Blue Line or various bus routes (No. 113, 140, 514, 539, 60, 72, and 99). There is also parking available nearby for those travelling by car.

For more information, call 1672 Travel Buddy or follow the Facebook page: Thailand Goosebump Festival. (TAT)





































