Thailand celebrated in ‘Lonely Planet’s 2025 Best in Travel’ with Chiang Mai named a top city

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is proud to announce that Thailand has once again been honoured with prestigious accolades in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2025. In its 15th edition, Best in Travel highlights 30 must-visit destinations for the coming year, with Chiang Mai named as a “Top City” in the list.

In addition to Chiang Mai’s recognition, Thailand received accolades in three other categories: Tha Kha Floating Market in Samut Songkhram was recognised among the “Best Markets,” Trang’s Sunset Beach in Southern Thailand was listed among the “Best Beaches,” and Bangkok’s vibrant nightlife was celebrated for its “Best Drag Shows.”



“We are honoured to see Thailand’s cities, markets, beaches, and entertainment highlighted in Lonely Planet’s 2025 Best in Travel—particularly with Chiang Mai being named a top city, Chompu Marusachot, Director of the TAT New York Office, said. “These accolades from such an informative travel publication reflect Thailand’s endless appeal and high-quality hospitality as a destination.”

“We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience the five must-dos in Thailand: Must Taste (flavours of Thailand), Must Try (local activities), Must Buy (local products), Must Seek (hidden gems and once-in-a-lifetime moments), and Must See (local culture & festivals).”







Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel starts with nominations from its community of staff, contributors from around the world, publishing partners and more. From there, this year, Lonely Planet’s panel of experts curated 30 must-see places across countries, cities and regions and included ten travel trends they are excited about. Each inclusion is chosen for its topicality, unique experiences, and ‘wow’ factor, with a focus on destinations with a commitment to sustainability in travel. The Best in Travel annual collection results in a best-selling book as well as online and social editions.





































