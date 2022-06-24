Pattaya marine-rescue updates lifeguard training

With more tourists returning, Pattaya officials decided it might be a good time to update lifeguard training.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat and city council members observed as marine-rescue officials conducted the training course in Jomtien Beach June 22.

Kritsana said physical testing now are being run weekly to ensure the safety of beach users in Pattaya, Jomtien and Koh Larn.







Pattaya currently employs 54 lifeguards with 19 in Jomtien Beach, 19 in Pattaya and 16 on Koh Larn. They are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and until 7 p.m. on Friday-Sunday and public holidays.

Pattaya began contracting for its lifeguard five years ago and they are required to undergo regular training, testing and first-aid courses.



























