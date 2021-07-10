Sweetnam & Anderson win Billabong two person scramble for fun

Pattaya Sports Club Billabong Golf

Friday, July 9

Emerald Golf Course

Two person scramble for fun

It was a pleasure to play the Emerald Golf course on Friday the 9th July. The course is in great condition, apart from some of the greens were a bit slow, but that was the only complaint if you could call it that.







We had a spell for a while after nine holes for some precipitation, which became quite heavy, but then the sun came out and away we went again.

We played a two person scramble for a fun day out, something different for a change. The prizes went down to 3rd place and that spot was taken by Eddy Beilby and Wayne Cotterell with a net score of 70.2.







2nd place went to the birthday boy Tony Oakes and Jeff North with 68.8.

Jerry Sweetnam and Mikael Anderson took 1st place with 67.2.



















