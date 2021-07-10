Pattaya plans to set up ‘hospitels’ to treat Covid-19 patient overflow

As the Covid-19 caseload increases, Pattaya hospitals are running out of beds.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome held a meeting at Pattaya City Hall on July 9 to discuss setting up “hospitels” (hotel rooms used as hospital beds with people who tested positive but with little or no symptoms) with the cooperation of Pattaya City Hospital.







The mayor said that as more people have become infected in Chonburi province, as is the case in the rest of the country, the city is monitoring the situation closely in cooperation with Pattaya City Hospital with its 110 beds, 30 set up for Covid-19 patients. Those beds are almost fully occupied; therefore, preparations must be made to acquire more to handle the growing infections.



The mayor said importance is being given to all patients.

He said Pattaya has a surplus of vacant accommodations, and he has tentatively chosen 12 locations in appropriate locations that have been accepted by the local population in those communities. Hotels chosen have served as state and local quarantine hospitels and have passed inspection for readiness in receiving, holding and treating patients.

Sonthaya said it is better to be prepared with more beds than not to have enough to handle the crisis.

The plan, which was sent to the Chonburi authorities for their consideration and approval, would be in place by next week.

Also on the meeting agenda, the city hopes to sign an MOU with Chularatana Hospital to jointly open a 350 room hospital with 700 beds. This would include hiring additional medical staff, equipment and medication to handle the influx of Covid-19 patients.



















