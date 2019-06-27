Sharp slays the field

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, June 17, Khao Kheow A & C – Stableford

A Flight (0-16)

1st Richie McGhie (2) 38pts

2nd Selwyn Yates (12) 33pts

3rd Toby Glass (16) 31pts

B Flight (17+)

1st Godfrey Atienza (23) 36pts

2nd Bill Stewart (17) 33pts

3rd Stu Brown (28) 32pts

A hasty re-scheduling saw us heading for Khao Kheow to use our “rain check” vouchers before they expired.

When playing off a handicap of two you can’t afford many mistakes and Richie McGhie obviously had a very clean round to score 38 points, 72 gross, to win the “A” flight. On a day where most struggled that is first class. It was a big gap to second placed Selwyn Yates scoring 33 points. He has been in good touch already on this trip. Toby Glass made 31 points to just edge into third spot.

“B” flight saw similar scoring with newcomer to Links, Godfrey Atienza, taking first place with 36 points ahead of Bill Stewart on 33. Stu Brown continued his recent good form to get third on a countback with 32 points over Colm O’Donovan who, however, won the best front nine award.

Near pins went to Adam Barton, Bill Stewart, Nils-Peter Kristensen, Toby Glass

Wednesday, June 19, Bangpra – Stableford

1st Greg Perfrement (19) 40pts

2nd Maurice Roberts (12) 37pts

3rd Godfrey Atienza (23) 36pts

4th Mark Sharp (15) 36pts

Greg Perfrement was just about perfect today, scoring an excellent 40 points on a course that requires plenty of thought and management. With, eventually, twenty three starters, we played one division with four places.

Maurice Roberts continued some good form to take second spot behind Greg by making 37 points. Then we needed a countback to split Godfrey Atienza with his second 36 points in two days, and Mark Sharp, on his return from a short work stint in the Middle East, also with 36 points, rounding out the podium.

Near pins went to James Hudson, Maurice Roberts, Adam Barton, Tom Herrington.

Friday, June 21, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

A Flight (0-17)

1st Mark Sharp (15) 41pts

2nd Colm O’Donovan (17) 35pts

3rd Adam Barton (17) 34pts

B Flight (18+)

1st Tip Briney (28) 38pts

2nd Donal McGuigan (19) 35pts

3rd Serge Straeten (24) 34pts

On Friday the society visited Pattaya Country Club to play a stableford competition in two flights, cut at seventeen and under.

The second flight saw France’s Serge Straeten mark his return with a third place finish of 34 points, only one behind the consistent Irishman Donal McGuigan on 35. The flight winner was Tip Briney with another very solid round of 38 points.

In the top flight, third place went to Adam Barton on countbackwith 34 points, one point adrift of runner-up Colm O’Donovan who was resurgent following the “wig” award last time out. The flight winner was American Mark Sharp whose 41 points marked his best round with the group as he blunted the opposition in an otherwise tight flight.

Near pins went to Petur Petursson, Bill Stewart, Kym Richardson and Derek Phillips.

Best nine consolation awards were claimed by Warren Gallop whose 21 points then saw him retire sick before starting the back nine, which was won by Kevin LaBar.