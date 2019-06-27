Miles better at Emerald

PSC Golf from The Bunker Boys

Monday, June 17, The Emerald – Stableford

1st Roger Miles (5) 37pts

2nd Mike Lloyd (19) 36pts

3rd Sean Murphy (20) 35pts

With the course virtually empty and nobody on the first tee, our four groups got away to an early start. Aussie visitor Roger Miles gave an exhibition of quality golf tee to green and took first place with thirty-seven, a fine score under the conditions off a low handicap. Mike Lloyd had a solid round of thirty-six to take second place while once again Sean Murphy showing great consistency was in the winner’s circle, taking third place with thirty-five points.

The usual suspects were in the frame for the near pins with one each to Jimmy Carr, Roger Miles, Dave Ashman, and Michael Brett.

The shot of the day went to Jimmy Carr on the par five eighteenth. In the address position to play his third to the green, Jimmy was advised to check his ball only to find it was indeed someone else’s ball. When he finally found the correct ball he proceeded to chip it straight into the hole for an eagle from about eighty yards out, “lucks a fortune”

Wednesday, June 19, Green Valley – Stableford

1st Jimmy Carr (17) 38pts

2nd Sean Murphy (20) 37pts

3rd Geoff Parker (16) 35pts

Despite a few notable absentees we managed to assemble four groups today. In the first group, there was a ding dong battle between Stuart Brown and Les Cobban with words of encouragement regularly exchanged between them, with the expectation that one of them would take the days honors. As it turned out, Les shaded Stuart by one point with neither making it into the winner’s circle, Les being beaten by an improving Geoff Parker on countback to take third place. Second place once again went to Sean Murphy on thirty-seven points a miraculous recovery having only scored two points from the first four holes. Top position went to Jimmy Carr who looks back in form again after a short lull.

The near pin competition was hotly contested with Les Cobban putting his name on all four flags with the expectation that he might join the exclusive “all four club” as all his shots had a real chance of standing, however Jimmy Carr had other ideas and stole two of them.

Friday, June 21, Pattavia – Stableford

1st Geoff Cox (17) 39pts

2nd Jimmy Carr ((17) 37pts

3rd Les Cobban (6) 34pts

4th Phil Moore (15) 34pts

Of all the Bunker Boys, Geoff Cox seems to have a real handle on the mental side of the game and plays the game one shot at a time, and rarely lets anything distract him from the task at hand. Once again Jimmy Carr continuing a good run of form took second place with thirty-seven points – when Jimmy strikes form he seems to hold it better than most and has now leapfrogged Sean into the lead in the race for golfer of the month. Les Cobban took third place with thirty-four, and Phil Moore rounded out the scoring also with thirty-four points, missing out on countback.

Near pins went to Les Cox, Phil Moore, Les Cobban, and Craig Dows.