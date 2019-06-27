Sasicha shines at Green Valley

PSC Golf from The Billabong Bar

Monday, June 17, Treasure Hill – Stableford

Treasure Hill was in great shape and although we did get a light dusting of rain for the first couple of holes the rest of the round was just high cloud and sun. It was decided to play from the yellow tees, mainly due to the conditions being wet so no run at all.

We had one stand out player with 22 points on the front nine and 16 on the back to take the top prize. Thiery Temime was that fella with 38 points, then came the Aussie contingent with Cecil Burch taking second on 33 and Adam Farrell third on a countback over his good mate Steve Rawlings. There were no 2s recorded.

Wednesday, June 19, Green Valley/Laem Chabang – Stableford

Wednesday was a mixed bag for the society, with 6 men and 10 ladies playing Green Valley, 3 men participating in the pro-am at Phoenix and 13 men enjoying a round at Laem Chabang.

At Green Valley it was a hot day but pleasant for golf with 2 men in the prizes. Jeff North took second with 37 points and Tony Oakes filled top spot with 38. In the ladies competition there was a four-way countback for the minor places, all on 35 points, with Miss Ta taking third and Miss Porn second. The round of the day belonged to the lovely Miss Sasicha with an outstanding score of 42 points. There was only one 2, coming from Miss Lynn.

Over at Laem Chabang we started on the C loop and moved to B for the back nine. Steve Rawlings took third place today with 33 points, Andrew Woodall was second on 34 and Mark Woodhouse cam in first with 35 points. It can’t have been that easy out the as there were no 2s recorded.

Friday, June 21, Burapha – Stableford

Burapha on the A and B loops for our 4 groups. The scoring was very good with only 3 out of 16 players not scoring in the 30 points range. Arch Armstrong took the big prize with 37 points, Sandy Chapo was second on 36 and there was a countback between Miss May and Helmut Hebstreit, both on 35 points, with Miss May taking third and Helmut fourth.

There were two 2s, coming from Doug Campbell and Gary Ritchie.