Serge Straeten wins Pattaya Sports Club Songkran Charity Golf Tournament

PSC Charity Golf at Rolling Hills

Thunder and lightning threatened but the dawn broke clear and the early starters were away 10 minutes ahead of schedule on what turned out to be a blistering hot day. But this didn’t detract any from the scoring with some very creditable performances from the many people who were playing the course for the first time.

Just over 100 golfers took advantage of this special offer and our grateful thanks to Todd and Nok Givens who not only helped to organise the event, but also donated B30,000 in sponsorship. Our thanks also to the management and staff of Siam Country Club Rolling Hills for making everything run smoothly, and to Andrew Scaife and Steve Shepherd for organising the putting competition and handing out a few tips along the way.







Congratulations to Rory Gilpin and Duncan Maclean for making the tricky little putt and earning themselves a free golf lesson with Andrew, and to Lumpy Russell, Gerry Conway, Matt Millar and Charlotte-Marie Betourne for winning a bottle of wine each in the lucky draw.

The course was in great condition and even the couple of greens which had been top dressed didn’t have any real bearing on the overall scoring. Knowing the greens and the pin positions was always going to be a distinct advantage, with many a long putt the end result of an errant approach. Obviously didn’t affect the 8 people who topped the average 37.4 amongst the prize winners too much!





Our thanks to all the PSC members who supported this event and look forward to arranging similar events at some of the major courses in the area on a quarterly basis in the future. We estimate that we have raised slightly over B42,000 which, with some other donations, will get the ATCC refurbishment project well underway so a huge thank you from Khun Ja and the kids at the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Centre (ATCC).

Due to the current Covid restrictions regarding gatherings we were unable to hold a meaningful prize presentation at this time so we will hold over the prizes until such time as a function can be arranged or, if anyone wishes to claim their prize, please contact the staff in the PSC Office during normal office hours (Mon-Sat). Equally if you wish to donate your cash prize to the charity then please advise the Office staff accordingly.

Special thanks to Dick Braimbridge, Tim Knight, Nigel Cannon, Bob St. Aubin and all the PSC staff for doing a great job getting things done!

Congratulations to all the prize winners and especially Serge Straeten, our Overall Winner with a great round scoring 44 points off his 25 handicap.







Results:

Overall Winner: Serge Straeten (25) 44 points

Division 4 (25)

1st Paul Anderson (23) 41 pts

2nd Ian Corica (26) 34pts (c/b)

3rd Matt Millar (24) 34 pts

4th Stan Rees (25) 33 pts

5th Dick Braimbridge (36) 31pts

Division 3 (25)

1st David-Lumpy-Russell (20) 43pts

2nd Pierre Zbinden (19) 39pts (c/b)

3rd Robert Moon (18) 39 pts

4th Kurt Kaenel (20 37pts

5th Jonathon Davies (19) 36pts







Division 2 (26)

1st Paul Yates (16) 40pts

2nd Glyn Davies (13) 37pts

3rd Butsaya Heiskanen(14 ) 36pts (cb)

4th Peter Rooke (14) 36pts

5th Rory Gilpin (15) 35pts

Division 1 (25)

1st Paul Greenaway (11) 40pts

2nd John Emerson (9) 39pts

3rd Bill Steinman (10) 38pts

4th Jeff North (11) 37pts (c/b)

5th Jiraporn Givens (11) 37pts

Nearest the Pin Prizes

2nd Hole: Stephane Sintes and Dale Drader

7th Hole: Jonathan Pratt and Chris Aaron

13th Hole: Harry Speicher and Randy Tusing

16th Hole: Buppha Suriye and Mark Westendorf









































