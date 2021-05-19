John Chelo saves his best for Green Valley Golf Course Pattaya

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, May 17

Green Valley Golf Course

Stableford

It has been well over a year since Links Golf last paid a visit to Green Valley. Recent good reports of the course condition convinced us to make a return to check it out. We were not disappointed as the presentation is all that we had been told.







Fairways nicely cut, and perhaps the most run we have had at any course recently. The greens are excellent and playing truly. The price of 1500 baht all-in included 200 baht for drinks or food purchases, which made it good value.

John Chelo has had a couple of quite ordinary scores recently and his handicap has blown out a few strokes, but he has saved his best for this return to Green Valley by producing a very good score of 38 points to take grab first place.







Was it the pressure of playing off scratch handicap or just having a couple of off days? Paul Smith was, unusually, not in the placings for the past couple of games, but you can’t keep him out for long. A handicap equaling 36 points has taken him to second place.

Taking out the final placing, Paul Anderson, who found some form last week, continued on by handing in a solid 35 points.

Winners at Green Valley

1st Place – John Chelo (22) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Paul Smith (1) – 36 pts

3rd Place –Paul Anderson (22) – 35 pts







The weather stayed hot and still, but some relief came, sparing as it was, when the dark clouds moved in overhead and created some breeze. Although there were groups from another society in front of us, our three groups moved along at a good pace and finished in good time.

A small field of eleven golfers came out this day and from all reports, all enjoyed our return to Green Valley.























