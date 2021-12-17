Sandy ready for TSS Finale

The finale of the Thailand Super Series will take place on the 24-26th of December at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram. Currently, Sandy sits tied for 3rd in the Driver’s Championship standings, with a sizeable gap to overcome to the championship leader.

Sandy is eager to defend his Championship title in the triple-header finale, but the Thai driver acknowledges the challenge that stand before him. “The start of the season was a tough one for me, with luck just not coming my way. It will be a tough hill to climb but you can rest assured that I’ll be pulling with all my might. For this round, I’m just going to focus on the individual races and I will do my best to finish the season on a high,” explains Sandy.







For the final round of the season, Sandy will be joined by young up-and-coming racing star, Eshan Pieris. The Sri-Lankan driver will get his first taste of GT3 machinery at the high-speed Chang International Circuit. “Eshan has raced F4 and F3, and I’m confident he will get up to speed quickly. Thankfully he has driven the circuit, so I will do my best to help him in any way I can,” says Sandy.



Together with B-Quik Absolute Racing, Sandy’s #1 Audi R8 GT3 Evo has been carefully inspected to ensure everything is in order for this final event. “I’m honoured to have such a professional and dedicated team behind me, giving me the motivation to push even when things are not going our way. The mechanics give me a great car to drive, and I hope that I can reward them with a win in this round,” says Sandy.







Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is honored to be supported by Carsome, The Pizza Company, B-Quik, Audi Sport Asia, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, Thai Airways, Puma Thailand, Dacon Trading, Thaiwings Travel Agency, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.

