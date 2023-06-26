PSC Mabprachan Golf Society revels at Justin’s Birthday Invitational

Tuesday 13 June 2023

Laem Chabang Invitational

We started this week on Tuesday on an invitational tournament on the occasion of Justin’s birthday. We played at Laem Chabang the A & B loop. It was a magnificent day on an excellent golf course. The winner was one of our regular players, Paul Davies. He won with 35 stableford points.

The after-birthday party was in My Bar and as ever well organized by Don. The conversations ended late at night. Thanks to Justin for the perfect day







Thursday 15th June 2023

Eastern Star Golf Course

1st Mark Bromwich (34) – 32 points

2nd Allan Cassin (13) – 31 points

On Thursday we went to Eastern Star. The course was in good condition and the weather just too humid. We welcomed back Hidde from Holland. Before the covid pandemic, he played with us and now he is happy to be in Thailand again for a few rounds of golf.

The course was long today and not easy. Mark Bromwich was the best today with 32 stableford points. Runner up was Allan Cassin with 31 stableford points.

Tuesday 20 June 2023

Pattaya Country Club

1st Sam Jeffery (16) – 40 points

2nd Hidde Bijl (12) – 38 points

3rd Mark Bromwich (32) – 36 points

On Tuesday we went to Pattaya Country Club. It was a nice sunny day on a crowded course. The condition of the course was good and the greens fast.



We had good results today, everybody played concentrated. The top was close together. Sam Jeffery was in good form and won with 40 stableford points. Runner up was Hidde Bijl with 38 points and Mark Bromwich third with 36 points,

The near pins were for Tony Pike, Justin Sanders, John Pegrum and Duncan McLean.

Thursday 22 June 2023

Greenwood Golf Course

1st Mark Bromwich (40) – 41 points

2nd Willem Lasonder (40) – 36 points







Thursday morning, we left for Greenwood. We were wondering if we would keep it dry and if the course was playable after the heavy in the night.

Arrived at Greenwood we played the B & C loop. We were lucky there was no rain though the sky was overcast. The course was wet, but in good condition. So we had a nice day of golf.







Mark Bromwich was the man of the day. He plays better as the weeks go by, and today he won with 41 stableford points. Willem Lasonder came second with 36 stableford points.

No near pins today.

















