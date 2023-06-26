Two Topics for the Pattaya City Expats Club – Stem Cells and the Meaning of Life

There were two speakers at the Wednesday, June 21 meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC). First up was George Croad on the topic of “Unlocking the Power Within.” This was followed by Dr. Ren Lexander, PhD, about his series of books describing his search for the meaning of life.

George, now 76 years of age, began by explaining that in 2016 while living in Thailand, he began experiencing back pain which resulted in his getting an x-ray that disclosed he had an aortic aneurism, a condition that can quickly result in death if it bursts.







He immediately returned to Australia where a surgeon inserted a stent. Concerned that there was no subsequent reduction in the size of the aneurism, George followed a friend’s suggestion that he try a supplement called Stem Enhance Ultra, which is not a medical treatment, but stimulates the body to increase stem cells in one’s bone marrow. These stem cells then migrate to parts of the body in need of renewal or repair.



He said his talk was to share his experience with his fellow expats who have medical conditions that might benefit from using this supplement, a product manufactured by Cerule company (https://www.cerule.com/www/product/stemenhance). With the aid of several visual slides and a video produced by Cerule, George provided more information about stem cells and how this supplement works to increase stem cells that are important for renewal and repair of the body. To view the YouTube video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46iqebbO5Sg.







George’s primary message was that the supplement was not a medicine to cure conditions, but rather, that it helped the body naturally to produce more stem cells in one’s bone marrow. These stem cells migrate to the parts of the body in need of improvement or repair. He also described how he benefitted not only by reduction of the aneurism, but also in his eyesight and skin condition, and now having a body that feels 20 years younger. He also described benefits that others have experienced, but noted that this varies on a person by person basis.







Next up, Dr. Ren Lexander gave a short presentation on a big subject, “The Meaning of Life.” He described how depression at the age of 26 propelled him to ask some hard questions: Does life really have any meaning? If so, what is it? In his talk, Ren critiqued some common ideas about the meaning of life such as life is preparation for the hereafter, life is meaningless, life is about the pursuit of pleasure.

He told his audience that his nearly life-long quest is about to culminate in a seven-book series on the Meaning of Life covering philosophy, psychology and spirituality. The first of these will be launched on Amazon on July 14. To learn more, go to https://renlexander.com.







After the presentations, Ren, who was also MC, called on Bryan Maxie to conduct the Open Forum where the audience can ask questions or make comments about expat living in Thailand. To view the presentation by George Croad, visit the PCEC’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFrmKJQyUmg. To view the YouTube video of Ren Lexander’s presentation, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KHJt2HnIts. The PCEC as usual has a caveat before the videos that the PCEC does not endorse products and assumes no responsibility or liability for the quality or effectiveness of such products that their guest speakers may recommend. To learn more about the PCEC and their activities, visit https://pcec.club/.























