Fire breaks out at Pattaya hotel’s rooftop sauna room

Pattaya, Thailand – A fire broke out in the rooftop sauna room in the Maxx City Hotel in central Pattaya on June 24.

The fire was detected by security staff who immediately alerted others for assistance. It was disclosed that the 8th floor sauna room, where the fire originated, had been temporarily closed for renovation and was clearly marked as inaccessible. However, prior to the incident, some guests had secretly entered and utilized the facility, leading to the outbreak of the fire.







Police, hotel staff, and security personnel worked together to extinguish the fire, which caused significant damage to the sauna room and the adjacent fitness room. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the damage.

















