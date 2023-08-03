Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society report July 25-27

Tuesday 25 July 2023

Royal Lake Side Golf Course

A-group:

1st Dave Smith (15) – 41 points

2nd Patrick Devereux (25) – 38 points

3rd Allan Wilson (16) – 35 points

B-group:

1st Willem Lasonder (40) – 42 points

2nd Mark Bromwich (37) -30 points

3rd Stan Rees (33) – 28 points







Tuesday, we drove the long way to Royal Lakeside. It was for the most of us long time ago that we played here and some of us had trouble to find the course. It was a special day to celebrate Dave Smith’s birthday. We had 4 groups divided in A and B divisions, depending on the handicaps.

Actually, it was the day of our birthday boy. He was still recovering from an injury, but today he played the stars from heaven. With 2 birdies and 8 pars Dave was the man of the day and came in with 41 stableford points. Runner-up was Patrick Devereux with 38 points. Allan Wilson became third with 35 stable ford points.

In the B-group was Willem Lasonder was the man of the day. He won with 42 stable ford points. Mark Bromwich was second and Stan Rees claimed third place. The near pins were for Ian Waddell, John Feeney, Mark Bromwich and Patrick Devereux.







Thursday 27 July 2023

Treasure Hill Golf Course

1st Dave Lea (20) – 33 points

2nd Willem Lasonder (35) – 32 points

On Thursday we went to Treasure Hill. A completely different course to the Royal Lakeside. The trees on the fairways always makes this course especially difficult. The course was in reasonable condition and the weather was nice again with a good breeze.

Today no top scores, but not too bad either. Dave Lea won with 33 stableford points and Willem Lasonder was second with 32 points.

The near pins were for Allan Cassin and Dave Smith.

















