Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report Jul 24-26-28

Monday, July 24

Greenwood A & B White tees, Medal

1st Hubert Stiefenhofer (17) Net 74

2nd Niall Glover (14) Net 78

3rd Michael Brett (15) Net 78

Near pins Hubert Stiefenhofer, & Kob Glover X 2.

Today at Greenwood we saw something we haven’t seen for weeks (blue sky). Pattaya weather recently has been dominated by grey skies, dark clouds, and rain so today’s weather was a pleasant change. With rain all through the weekend and into Monday morning we were not optimistic, however, the weather gods smiled on us making up for Friday’s debacle. We were allocated the A & B nines for about the fourth time in a row, even though the C course seemed to be open.







The course was sodden so pick, clean, and place was implemented. Conditions were trying and given that nobody produced a decent score it serves as a reasonable excuse.

Hubert Stiefenhofer who is never out of the frame did it again taking first place with a net seventy-four, for some reason despite always being always in the frame his handicap doesn’t seem to change, perhaps his frequent visits to the temple are paying dividends. Niall Glover took second on countback from Michael Brett, both with very modest seventy-eights. Three of the four near pins were taken with Kob Glover once again dominating taking two, and Hubert took the other.







Wednesday, July 26

Pattaya Country Club, white tees.

1st Michael Brett (15) 37 points

2nd Bil Richardson (13) 37 points

3rd Craig Dows (6) 36 points

Near pins Bil Richardson & Kob Glover X 2.

Despite recent rain carts were allowed on fairways today at Pattaya Country Club. Since the fairways have been returfed this course has gone from being a bare, barren, hardpan course to one of the best in the area. The fairways are now amongst the best anywhere and a credit to the people who renovated the course.

Back to dark overcast skies again today with even a little rain though it didn’t last very long. The wind was up again but not too strong so as not to affect play. We played off the white tees in anticipation of no run on the fairways which proved to be a good decision.

A mixed bag for today’s winner Michael Brett with a mix of some decent golf coupled with a bit of rubbish, still enough to take first place on countback from Bil Richardson. Third place went to Craig Dows now playing off a six handicap, a big change from his regular three. Three near pins were taken with Bil Richardson taking two and as ever Kob Glover taking two.







Friday, July 28

Treasure Hill Golf Course

1st Hubert Stiefenhofer (17) 35 points

2nd Sam Gershon (16) 32 points

3rd George Wilson (20) 32 points

4th Michael Brett (15) 32 points

Near pins Raleigh Gosney, Robbie Watts, Witt Mann, & Sam Gershon.

A very busy course at Treasure Hill for the last game of the week, it feels like we are having a mini-high season in the middle of our low season. Always a challenge Treasure Hill was no different today and this was reflected in the scores which were for the most part disappointing with several players struggling to get out of the twenties.







Hubert Stiefenhofer can’t seem to stop winning as he did again today with a score of thirty-five points, we need to investigate what he has been up to since his last visit, or is it that Buddha is helping him this time? Second, third, and fourth were locked on thirty-two points and placed as listed. The near pins were spread with one each going to Witt Mann, Sam Gershon, Robbie Watts, and Raleigh Gosney.







Today our number was swelled by a bunch of antipodeans including three Aussies and one Kiwi. We also saw the return of Raleigh Gosney and for the first time in about four years Rabb McDonald, how appropriate he should make his return at a course where the last name on the “hole in one” board is his.

One particular group of caddies today could regularly be seen deep in conversation, one could be forgiven for thinking they were a group of lawyers hammering out a plea deal for Hunter Biden.

















