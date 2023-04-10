400 believers wash off black magic in Buddhist ritual

About 400 Buddhist believers in the supernatural took a bath in special holy water they believe wards off black magic.

Wat Thepprasart Taotan Temple in Sattahip staged the Toranee Sarn Yai bathing ceremony April 6, the 15th day of the waxing moon on the fifth lunar month which is considered to be a most auspicious day to perform this ritual.







Abbot Phra Acharn Boonsong Chantimo and Phra Acharn Udom Thammaporn led the Buddhist baptism using Toranee Sarn holy water, which differs from normal Phra Paritorn holy water in that there is a specific consecrating incantation attached to it. The bathing supposedly undoes black magic, vice, ignorance and dark arts while bestowing prosperity.



















