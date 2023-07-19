Pattaya Sports Club Lawn Bowls League celebrates conclusion of second season

The second season of the Pattaya Sports Club Lawn Bowls League concluded on Saturday, July 8, with a spectacular event hosted by the League winners, CoCo Lawn Bowls Club. The day was filled with camaraderie, excitement, and friendly competition as over 60 bowlers gathered to celebrate their love for the sport and the spirit of inclusivity it fosters within the local community.







Established three years ago under the auspices of the Pattaya Sports Club, the Lawn Bowls League aimed to promote and grow the sport of bowls among residents and visitors alike. Unlike many other sports, lawn bowls embraces players from all walks of life, and this diversity was beautifully reflected in the eclectic mix of participants who reveled in the festivities that extended well into the night.







The Organizing Committee, led by John Underwood, Darren Chadwick, and Peter Gaugur, made sure the event maintained a fun and relaxed atmosphere, ensuring that all bowlers could get involved and thoroughly enjoy their day. The main bowls focus was a 6-end competition that witnessed some remarkable displays of skill, leading to an intense final that required extra time to determine the victor. Throughout the day, numerous prizes were awarded to the participants, and the complimentary food and drinks provided sustained their energy levels.







As the final bowls were rolled, the Vice-president of the Pattaya Sports Club, Stan Rees, took the stage to invite the newly elected President, Ty Andersen, to present the prestigious PSC Lawn Bowls League Trophy to the captain of CoCo Lawn Bowls Club, John Underwood. CoCo Lawn Bowls Club emerged victorious in a closely contested battle, narrowly defeating Paradise Bowls Club to claim the coveted title.







In addition to recognizing the league’s champions, Stan Rees took the opportunity to express gratitude to Khun Patsorn (Sue) and Derek Bryant, the owners of CoCo Resort, for their exceptional hospitality in hosting the magnificent day. He urged everyone present to continue supporting the league, encouraging more individuals to participate and engage with the Pattaya Sports Club. He also highlighted the importance of supporting local charities and taking advantage of the various savings available through the PSC discount partners.

The conclusion of the second season of the Pattaya Sports Club Lawn Bowls League marked yet another successful chapter in the growth and promotion of this inclusive sport within the vibrant community of Pattaya. As bowlers and spectators left the event with smiles on their faces and memories to cherish, the anticipation for the next season soared, promising even greater camaraderie and thrilling competition on the greens of Pattaya.









































