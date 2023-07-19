Royal Thai Navy empowers local youth through community engagement

Pattaya, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy’s First Naval Region orchestrated a visit to Wat Salakpetch School in Koh Chang District, Trat Province on July 14, engaging in a diverse array of activities, including the distribution of educational and sports equipment, along with medicine and medical supplies. The primary objective was to bolster and promote education, teaching, and sports initiatives for the local youth, while also conducting psychological operations and public relations to cultivate a positive image and garner support for the Navy within the youth and the community.







The school director, Nanthiya Buatri, and the teachers warmly welcomed the navy delegation, led by Deputy Chief of Staff, Capt. Asok Srisawad. The event was marked by enthusiastic student participation as they actively took part in the activities and expressed gratitude for the educational and sports resources, as well as the essential medical supplies thoughtfully provided by the Navy.























