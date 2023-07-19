Pita hopes to see improvement of support in 2nd PM vote on Thursday

The eight prospective coalition parties agreed to re-nominate Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat in the second round of the parliamentary vote for a prime minister slated for July 19.

After the internal meeting on Monday, Mr. Pita told a press conference that eight-party coalition allies would still propose his name for the prime minister vote.







The parliament will debate whether the renomination of MFP leader is submitting a repeat motion against the parliament’s regulation. However, if there are different interpretations of the law, preventing the renomination, further negotiations will be required, he said.

If he as the only prime minister candidate of the Move Forward Party fails to garner more significant support, accounting for a 10% increase or 344 votes in total, his party is ready to step aside and let the Pheu Thai Party take the lead in forming the government.







Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is to decide on Wednesday (July 19) whether to hear a petition submitted by the Election Commission, seeking the disqualification of Pita as an MP for holding media shares when he applied to run in the May 14 election.

When asked about the possibility of being suspended from duties as an MP by the court pending legal proceedings, Mr. Pita said that if it happens, his PM candidacy will not disappear, so it is not a matter of concern. (TNA)


















