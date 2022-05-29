British tourists are delighted with Pattaya’s fish and chips

The latest contingent of British vacationers, who have zoomed in since the abolition of the Test and Go health-tests, say that Pattaya’s fish and chips are much cheaper than back home. In the UK, cost of Arctic fish and of imported sunflower cooking oil has risen by around 70 percent since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to Codfather, a UK-based food checker, the average cost of take-out fish and chips now in UK is 11 pounds or 460 baht. The National Federation of Fish Fryers predicts that a third of the country’s 10,000 “Chippies” could close this year.



Stanley and Marjorie Price, from Doncaster, said they were astonished by the cost of good quality of fish and chips here in Pattaya. “We were recommended Sharples in Tree Town and the Caddy Shack in south Pattaya and both were charging around 250 baht (7 pounds) for imported cod, proper chips, mushy or garden peas and choice of sauces,” said Stanley. He added that these prices were those charged in UK before she left the European Union which has also increased costs because British fishing rights were curtailed after the Brexit deal.







According a Facebook good food guide, there are over 100 eateries selling fish and chips in the greater Pattaya area. But aficionados say that most can be immediately discounted. “As soon as they are selling red snapper or catfish-dory with oven chips, you can forget them,” according to Peter Weston who is writing a world history of Britain’s iconic food dish which was invented 160 years ago. He says that the threat of mass closures in the UK is very real as fish and chips have traditionally been a cheap meal since the second world war. “That’s just not feasible any longer,” he says, adding that inflationary pressures are building in Thailand too.





Peter explains that excellent Pattaya area fish and chips turn up in unexpected places. “The cook has to know all about suitable and unsuitable potatoes, the correct temperature for the oil at different stages and the quality of the fish.” One of his recommendations is Bang Saray Beach Club, an upmarket venue 20 minutes’ drive by car, where the huge king-size cod, chips and peas will set you back 500 baht plus but “worth every penny”. The queen-size is considerably cheaper.































