Pattaya Sports Club Annual Members Thank You Party at Thai Garden Resort

Pattaya Sports Club organised their annual members’ party on Friday January 13, 2023 around the signature pool of the Thai Garden Resort.

Almost 160 members and guests gathered in the magnificent ambience of the resort, enjoying a fantastic spread of Thai and International food. This was complemented by free-flowing wine and beer. Rolf Ruegg, Stanley and Nicole entertained the guest with their upbeat music which had the guests stomping their feet on the dance floor all night long.







President Tim Knight welcomed the guests thanking them for their trust and loyalty to the PSC. He said, “in the past few weeks more than 400 members renewed their membership including 100 new members joined the club.

“I wish to thank the PSC Executive Committee and most especially the dedicated staff. Though two valuable staff have left the PSC employ, Wandy, Fang and Molly have stepped in and handled their responsibilities with dedication and conviction.







“I sincerely thank Anselma Niehaus, Pietro and Nana of the Thai Garden Resort for their superb arrangements for the party.”

Tim reported that during the year the PSC cooperated with many organisations such as Pattaya West Winds Masonic Lodge, Rotary Clubs in Pattaya and the YWCA to organise fund raising activities for charity.

Vice President Stan Rees said, “Many thanks go out to our members and guest for making it a great event. We would also like to thank Thai Garden Resort for their professionalism during the build-up and on the evening of this event in helping us successfully giving our members an evening to remember.”

With a mischievous grin, Stan said, “The PSC would like to apologise to anyone who woke up the next morning with a hangover or aching limbs from your wonderful dancing moves that was performed throughout the evening.”

































