Thailand extends ‘We Travel Together Campaign’ for 2023

The government’s We Travel Together campaign has received another extension, allowing Thai nationals to subsidize their hotel stays and travel expenses when traveling domestically. The government expects this latest extension to generate some 12 billion baht in cash flow.

Members of the Cabinet today in a weekly meeting approved the extension of the We Travel Together campaign, which provides subsidies for eligible hotel stays in an effort to promote domestic tourism.







First introduced to help the tourism sector that had been severely affected by the pandemic, the campaign provides each participant a subsidy for eligible hotel stays, along with coupons and discounts for other spending activities.

The 2023 extension of this campaign will provide a 40% subsidy with a 3,000 baht cap per night per room for eligible hotel stays for up to 5 nights per person, half the amount of nights available in the previous campaign run.







Guests leveraging this offer will be offered 600 baht per person per night e-coupons, which they can use to pay for up to 40% of the payable amount at participating venues. A total of 560,000 e-coupons will be provided through this round of the campaign.

Unlike in the previous phases, the cash rebate for airplane tickets will not be offered this time around.

The government anticipates this campaign run will help generate 12.54 billion baht cash flow in the national economy.

Alongside this campaign, members of the Cabinet today approved a 1.93 billion baht tourism and economy promotion campaign that aims to attract international visitors by presenting the country’s soft power through digital marketing platforms and other activities.







It also aims to promote domestic travel through marketing and communications campaigns under the theme “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters,” together with the upgrade of local products that promote tourism.

This promotional campaign will run from February to September this year, covering major holidays like Songkran festival and long weekends from May through August. (NNT)

































