Pattaya Sports Club Announcement to all Members

Important Announcement – Website Suspension

On Saturday 3rd July from 5pm the PSC website will be suspended to facilitate the transition to the new PSC website, which will incorporate the new PSC Handicap System. We expect that this process will take a few hours and should resume normal operation on the morning of Sunday 4th July. You will NOT be able to enter scores onto the current system after the 5pm deadline.







After the system goes live again all current members will need to go into the new website, still at www.pattayasports.org, and register. This is a one-time-only process which prompts you to enter a valid email address and then you will be able to access the member’s area which contains your personal information and the new Handicap System.

In further news, the Executive Committee have endorsed a proposal to close the PSC Office on Sundays and Mondays with effect from the 1st July 2021 until further notice.

We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this might cause but is a necessary measure to reduce operating costs and respond to the reduced demand from members.



















