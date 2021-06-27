Pattaya shuts down construction camps where 85 Covid-19 cases found

Banglamung District shut down Pattaya construction camps where 85 coronavirus cases were reported on June 25.

District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho and public health director Sompol Jittireungkiat inspected the construction worker camps operated by Reuanchan Construction Co. and Porncharoen Construction Co. at the Supalai Ville Pattaya-Motorway project on Chaiyapornwithi Road June 26.







They oversaw testing of migrant workers, the majority of whom were from Myanmar. The workers will be locked down at the camp until July 22.

Deputy District Chief Paradee Pluksopa oversaw the lockdown, which will be enforced by district security personnel. Banglamung will supply food and drinks for the workers for the next month.



The 85 workers who tested positive for Covid-19 were transferred to Banglamung Hospital for treatment or transferred to a field hospital.

The lockdown came as the central government shut down all construction camps in “deep red” provinces in greater Bangkok and the Deep South to hopefully bring down the number of new coronavirus cases.































