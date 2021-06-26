Pattaya lightning does strike twice for Chelo

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, June 25

Khao Kheow Golf C+B

Stableford

After waiting for a long time, just about sixteen months, to wear the Green Jacket again, John Chelo has claimed his second successive Jacket, scoring an impressive 41 points for the win. Maybe lightning does strike twice.







Dave Arataki has developed a short lived reputation of scoring big on the first nine, but fading on the run home. After spending hours practicing chipping, he has put together a score of 19/front and 19/back to take second spot on a countback.

Mike Firkin did very well, also scoring 38 points, and just missed second place in a close countback.



The now ever reliable, Paul Anderson, scored a solid 37 points to take the final place on the podium.

We had thirteen players come out to play at Khao Kheow on a very warm day, made easier by a nice breeze coming through at times during the round.

Our first group, a three ball, teed off about 15 minutes early and made very good time, until it became a sense of déjà vu, when arriving at the Par 3, C8, one of the dreaded five ball’s was just departing the green, as a six ball had done last time here.

However, this time, that group stopped to have afternoon tea at their halfway and we were allowed to play through. Consequently, with clear fairways in front, our first group finished in three and a half hours, with the rest not far behind.







Most players agreed that the course was in excellent condition and, although the greens on the C course are needing some work, they still played truly, while the B course greens, having had some work, are looking good and are just a bit quicker.









Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – John Chelo (22) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Dave Arataki (23) – 38 pts c/back

3rd Place – Mike Firkin (20) – 38 pts

4th Place – Paul Anderson (20) – 37 pts

We are lucky to have many excellent golf courses to choose from and, at this difficult time, the price we pay for them is very easy on the wallet. Khao Kheow is always up towards the top for quality and, at 1100 baht all-in, will not be left off our schedule.



















