Sun shines directly overhead in Bangkok, temperatures reach 39 degrees Celsius

The sun directly shined overhead in Bangkok for the first time this year.

This phenomenon has occurred around 12.16 p.m. local time. During this period, objects at the sun’s zenith appeared to have no shadows.

According to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), this occurrence, known as a solar zenith passage, happens when the sun is directly above a specific location on Earth.







It does not necessarily indicate the hottest day of the year, as various factors such as rainfall, cloud cover, humidity, and accumulated heat influence temperature.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that temperatures in Bangkok will reach 39 degrees Celsius, while in Udon Thani Province, it is predicted to soar to 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Thailand’s location in the tropical zone between latitudes 5-20 degrees north results in the sun passing near the zenith or directly overhead different regions of the country twice a year, typically in April-May and July-September.









However, each province experiences the solar zenith passage at different times. This year, the solar zenith passage began in southern Thailand on April 4 and gradually moved northward, concluding in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, on May 22.

The next occurrence of the sun directly overhead in Bangkok will be on August 16. (TNA)



































